American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post $557.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $573.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.57 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $570.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,621,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $41,839,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 861,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 841,339 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

