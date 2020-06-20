American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) to report sales of $24.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American National BankShares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. American National BankShares posted sales of $24.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American National BankShares will report full year sales of $98.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $102.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.74 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American National BankShares.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.87 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $260.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American National BankShares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

