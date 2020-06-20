Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,248 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 183,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 44,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 70,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

