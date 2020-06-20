Ampio Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,213 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 591% compared to the average daily volume of 465 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.57 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

