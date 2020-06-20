Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analog Devices stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,556 shares of company stock worth $2,001,570. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

