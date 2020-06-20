Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $322.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $338.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

CBSH stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

