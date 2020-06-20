Analysts Anticipate NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. NetGear posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a PE ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $519,665. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NetGear by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NetGear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NetGear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetGear by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 543,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

