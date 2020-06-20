Analysts Issue Forecasts for Frontdoor Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Frontdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

FTDR opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. Frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $53.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $44,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $43,557,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,417,000 after buying an additional 491,638 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 374.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 428,509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $14,886,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

