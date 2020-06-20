Analysts Offer Predictions for GDS Holdings Ltd -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for GDS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $75.16 on Friday. GDS has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.90.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

