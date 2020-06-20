Analysts Set Expectations for Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($75.23) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ FY2021 earnings at ($73.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

NBR opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). The business had revenue of $715.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 104.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

