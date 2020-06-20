Anna Manz Buys 18 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,152 ($27.39) per share, with a total value of £387.36 ($493.01).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Anna Manz bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($25.76) per share, with a total value of £364.32 ($463.69).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,133 ($27.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,058.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,394.89. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($20.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,410 ($43.40).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 199.20 ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 197.10 ($2.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 24172.999166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.13 ($0.40) per share. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $24.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target (down previously from GBX 3,500 ($44.55)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) price target (up previously from GBX 1,700 ($21.64)) on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,543.75 ($32.38).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

