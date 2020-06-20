Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,233,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Apple worth $3,619,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.21.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

