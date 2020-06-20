Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.