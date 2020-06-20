Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

