Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post $761.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.10 million and the lowest is $759.49 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $882.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,691.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,511.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,726,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 365.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 369,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

