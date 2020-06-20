Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Trading 23.5% Higher

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)’s stock price traded up 23.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 2,520 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Archer alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Archer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.