Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of AWI opened at $75.90 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.