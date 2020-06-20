ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,443 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 26,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 592,639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,466,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

