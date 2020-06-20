ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 4.01. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

