Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report sales of $23.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $93.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $99.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.14 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $99.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director Shantella E. Cooper acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $255.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

