Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Short Interest Up 14.8% in June

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atlas Financial stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Atlas Financial has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

