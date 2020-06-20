Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Nevro (NASDAQ:NVRO) Head to Head Analysis

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Nevro $390.26 million 11.12 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -37.88

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -119.51% -104.79% Nevro -21.36% -40.67% -18.52%

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atossa Genetics and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nevro 0 4 8 0 2.67

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $120.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Nevro.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Nevro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

