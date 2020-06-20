Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) vs. Madison County Financial (NYSE:MCBK) Critical Survey

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 1.94 $155.13 million $2.75 7.64 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.67 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axos Financial and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 24.87% 16.35% 1.56% Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Madison County Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

