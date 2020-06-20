B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

AG opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 187.8% in the first quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 63,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

