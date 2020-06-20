Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $30.71. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 135,131 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.45.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

