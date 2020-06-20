Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 711 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $25.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.