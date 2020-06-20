Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

