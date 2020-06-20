Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

