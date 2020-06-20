Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.