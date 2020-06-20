Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OKE opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

