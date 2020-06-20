Baker Hughes Company Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. AXA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $361,242,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,771,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

