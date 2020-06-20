Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

