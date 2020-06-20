Barclays Upgrades REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to “Overweight”

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

