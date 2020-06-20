Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77, 178,530 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 177,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

