BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Given $10.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 212 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCBP shares. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.
BCBP opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.