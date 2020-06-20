Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $4.83. Beowulf Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 94,431 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million and a P/E ratio of -22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource properties primarily in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, graphite, lead, zinc, copper, silver, diamond, and other mineral properties. The company focuses on the Kallak magnetite iron ore project located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

