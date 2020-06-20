Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $228.00. The stock had previously closed at $259.52, but opened at $260.30. Robert W. Baird currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $263.55, with a volume of 2,781,911 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.04.

Get Biogen alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day moving average of $303.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.