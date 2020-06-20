BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

