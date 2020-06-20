Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

