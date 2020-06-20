BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $428,000 Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

BWXT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

