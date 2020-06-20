BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 53,699 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.16. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

