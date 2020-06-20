Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 470

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.05) price objective (up from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.29 ($5.02).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 413 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 358.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 295.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92.

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

