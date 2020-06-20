BP plc (NYSE:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several research analysts have commented on BP shares. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get BP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.