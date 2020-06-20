Breaker Resources (ASX:BRB) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), 327,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98.

In other Breaker Resources news, insider Thomas Sanders acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$77,760.00 ($55,148.94).

Breaker Resources Company Profile (ASX:BRB)

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

