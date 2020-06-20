Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brilliance China Automotive in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brilliance China Automotive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

BCAUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

