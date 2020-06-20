Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -165.50 and a beta of 0.94. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.