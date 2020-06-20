Brokerages Anticipate Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 million to $8.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.22 million, with estimates ranging from $33.43 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 335.19% and a negative net margin of 990.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

