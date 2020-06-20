Brokerages Anticipate Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mackinac Financial an industry rank of 209 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFNC. ValuEngine downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $98.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Russ Steinhardt acquired 3,994 shares of Mackinac Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

