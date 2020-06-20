Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head to Head Review

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Burnham alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burnham and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Burnham has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 6, suggesting that its share price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 3.34% 8.69% 4.44% Exactus -2,799.42% -216.61% -115.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burnham and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $212.26 million 0.15 $8.74 million N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 14.54 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burnham beats Exactus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, and copper tube boilers; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. It sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to residential customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales agencies to contractors or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.