CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.88.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$22.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CAE has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

